Major Fan Favorite Rickie Fowler Joins Wyndham Championship Field
GREENSBORO, N.C. – One of the most-popular players in the world, Rickie Fowler, will play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. Next week’s 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-7, 2022 at Sedgefield Country Club.
Fowler joins World No. 14 Billy Horschel, FedExCup No. 14 Sungjae Im, World No. 24 Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, former World No. 1 and major championship winners Justin Rose, Adam Scott and Jason Day, 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, defending champion Kevin Kisner, three-time champion Davis Love III, 2011 champion Webb Simpson, two-time champion Brandt Snedeker, past champions Si Woo Kim, Ryan Moore, Jim Herman and Camilo Villegas, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyrell Hatton as well as 2019 champion J.T. Poston and University of Georgia alumni Harris English, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell, Kris Kirk, Brendon Todd, Greyson Sigg and Trent Phillips in the Wyndham Championship field.
Fowler is a five-time PGA TOUR winner with three international wins also to his credit. A California native living in Florida, Fowler hasn’t won this season, but he led The CJ Cup @ Summit after 54 holes and finished tied for third, finished tied for 21st at the Wells Fargo Championship and tied for 23rd at the PGA Championship. He represented the United States in the Ryder Cup matches four times, the Presidents Cup in three times and as an amateur in the Walker Cup twice. Fowler finished tied for 22nd in the 2016 Wyndham Championship for his best finish in two previous Wyndham Championship appearances. He is currently 132nd in FedExCup points and 156th in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Wyndham Championship tickets are on sale now. All ticket options, along with detailed pricing, are available for purchase by visiting http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com/tickets.Tournament tickets must be purchased online in advance; tickets cannot be purchased at the tournament entrance.
