Learn to Mountain Bike in April and May
GREENSBORO, NC (April 5, 2023) – The Greensboro Mountain Bike Experience is offering free mountain-biking lessons in from 6-8 pm, April 19 and 26 and May 3 and 10, at Lake Higgins. Beginners are welcome. This program is free but registration is required.
The Greensboro Mountain Biking Experience is a unique opportunity for riders of any skill level to learn the fun sport of mountain biking. Bikes are provided or you can bring your own. Bring a helmet, water bottle, and bike gloves if you have them.
For more information, contact Outdoor Education Coordinator Lauren Elledge at lauren.elledge@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2481.
