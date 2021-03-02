Veteran MLB player was with High Point in 2019
HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers today announced that Tyler Ladendorf has signed a contract to return to the Rockers for the 2021 season.
Ladendorf will return to the Rockers as a player-coach. During the 2019 season, he posted a .256 batting average with 13 home runs in 87 games and was one of seven Rockers named to the Atlantic League All-Star Game. After the cancellation of the 2020 Atlantic League season, Ladendorf was traded to the Chicago Dogs of the American Association where he hit .223 with 13 homers and 38 runs batted in.
A native of Des Plaines, Ill., Ladendorf was drafted twice by Major League Baseball teams before playing at Howard College for two seasons. He was a second-round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2008 and began his professional career with Elizabethton of the Appalachian League.
Ladendorf was traded to Oakland in 2014 and was on the A’s opening day roster in 2015 as he tripled in his first career Major League at-bat. After stops with the White Sox, Blue Jays, and Diamondbacks organizations, he signed with the Rockers in 2019. Later that year, the Tampa Bay Rays purchased Ladendorf’s contract and assigned him to the Durham Bulls of the AAA International League.
In addition, the Rockers announced that they have traded the rights to catcher Frank Nigro to the Quebec Capitales of the Frontier League for a player to be named later. Nigro played in 38 games for the Rockers during their inaugural season in 2019.
About High Point Baseball, Inc
High Point Baseball, aka the High Point Rockers, began their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener on May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point, originally named BB&T Point. Enhancing the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. With seven players having their contract purchased and earning the 2019 Ballpark of the Year as well as Mascot of the Year (HYPE, The Rocking Horse), the High Point Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
The ALPB is a Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Through its partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment and collaborates on marketing and technology initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
