GREENSBORO, NC (November 17, 2020) – Keeley Park will host its first winter cornhole tournament at the park's new permanent cornhole boards. The Frost Toss Cornhole Tournament will be held 2-5 pm, December 5, at 4100 Keeley Rd. Cost is $10 per two-person team and registration is required. Register online.
Prizes will be awarded for first and second place. There is a 20-team cap for this single elimination tournament. Participants will adhere to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Facilities Coordinator Kristen Herndon at Kristen.herndon@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-338-2062.
