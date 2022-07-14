HORNETS TO PLAY CELTICS IN PRESEASON GAME AT GREENSBORO COLISEUM ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
July 14, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that the team will host the Boston Celtics in a preseason home game at the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, October 7, at 7:30 p.m.
The contest will mark the 10th time Charlotte’s NBA franchise has hosted a preseason game at the venue and the 13th time doing so in the Triad, most recently playing at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in 2019.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, and can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office, which is open Thursday-Saturday from 12-5 p.m. Prices start at $12.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets for groups of 15 or more are available by calling the Hornets group sales department at 704-688-9047.
The remainder of the Hornets preseason schedule will be announced at a later date.
About Hornets Sports & Entertainment
Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets, Greensboro Swarm and Hornets Venom GT, and operates Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets are a member of the NBA’s Southeast Division. Owned by NBA Legend Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization strives to deliver a relentless attack on the court, an unmatched experience in the stands and a positive impact throughout the community. The name of the city’s original NBA team from 1988-2002, the Hornets moniker returned to Charlotte in May 2014, uniting the rich history of NBA basketball in the Carolinas. The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Hornets Venom GT is the organization’s esports team affiliate that joined the NBA 2K League in 2020. Spectrum Center is the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, hosting over 150 sporting events, concerts and family shows annually. For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com, HornetsVenomGT.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com.
