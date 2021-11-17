HORNETS RECALL JAMES BOUKNIGHT, KAI JONES AND JT THOR FROM GREENSBORO SWARM
Greensboro, NC – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled guard James Bouknight, center Kai Jones and forward JT Thor from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.
Bouknight returns to the Hornets after making one appearance for Greensboro in which he totaled 33 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jones rejoins Charlotte from the Swarm where he played in one game, posting 15 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Thor heads back to the Hornets after he accrued averages of 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in four games with the Swarm.
This recall completes the third NBA G League assignment of the 2021-22 season for Bouknight, Jones and Thor.
About the Greensboro Swarm
The NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm will celebrate the 5th Anniversary of its inaugural 2016-17 season during the 2021-22 NBA G League campaign. The season-long commemoration is presented by Blue Ridge Companies, the official housing partner of the Swarm. The Swarm play their home games at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).
