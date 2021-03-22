RHP has seven years of Major League experience
HIGH POINT, N.C. – Jake Petricka, a relief pitcher with seven years of Major League Baseball experience, has signed with the High Point Rockers for the 2021 season.
Petricka, a former second round draft choice of the Chicago White Sox, has a 10-12 Major League record with 16 saves for the White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays. He has appeared in 228 games during his Major League career.
Rockers’ manager Jamie Keefe expects Petricka to start the year as High Point’s closer.
Injuries have been Petricka’s nemesis in recent years as he made three trips to the minor leagues for rehab appearances before returning to the White Sox.
A native of Faribault, Minn., Petricka pitched at Iowa Western C.C. and Indiana State and was drafted three times before signing with the White Sox in 2010. He began his ascent through the Chicago farm system and made stops locally in Kannapolis in 2011 and Winston-Salem in 2011-12. Petricka earned his first MLB victory in extra innings with a win over the Kansas City Royals on August 22, 2013.
Petricka went 7-11 in five years with the White Sox and posted a 3-1 record with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018. He saved 14 games with the White Sox in 2014 while posting a career-best 2.96 ERA.
The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York Revolution. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Lexington Legends, one of two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021. High Point’s schedule includes 120 games with 60 contests slated for Truist Point.
Enhancing the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. With seven players having their contract purchased and earning the 2019 Ballpark of the Year as well as Mascot of the Year (HYPE, The Rocking Horse), the High Point Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League.
