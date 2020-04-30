The .U.S. The Triple Crown Series is the largest and the most popular horse racing tournament in America. It is where all three-year-old thoroughbred horses saddled up in a dirt track competing for over more than a million-dollar purse prize.
Since 1978 when the Triple Crown began, a lot of horse racing fans, especially the sports bettors, love to witness this event. Not only because it features the best race horses in the world, but also because it offers wagering games where you can potentially earn money. For these reasons, the said racing event becomes an anticipated sports affair in the U.S.
So, what makes up the whole Triple Crown Series? Can a specific racehorse qualify right away for the crown if he wants to compete? Are there any horse racing events that make up this whole show? Below is complete information you can refer to know all about the U.S. Triple Crown Series.
How Does A Horse Qualify For The Triple Crown?
The horse athlete qualifies for the Triple Crown when he competes in the three horse racing legs that make up the whole series. The horse must win these three races to be eligible for the said title. It takes place annually, starting the first week of May until the mid-week of June.
Here are the following three races.
The Kentucky Derby
Popularly known for its nickname "The Run For The Roses," the Kentucky Derby serves as the kick-off event for the U.S. Triple Crown Series. It is considered as the most celebrated and festive horse racing event as it names the horse racers that will make it to the Derby and worthy of the Triple Crown title. It takes place every 1st Saturday of May every year at Churchill Downs, Kentucky.
The Preakness Stakes
The Preakness Stakes is the middle jewel of the U.S. Triple Crown showdown. It is commonly known as "The Race For The Black Eyed Susans' that also features the winning horses of the Kentucky Derby. This year, the Preakness Stakes will take place on May 16, 2020, at Pimlico Park. In fact, the 2020 Preakness Stakes betting odds are already available in some popular betting sites like TVG for wagering purposes.
The Belmont Stakes
The Belmont Stakes in the final horse racing showdown for the U.S Triple Crown. Known as "The Run For The Carnations," it is the most important horse racing show that a Kentucky at the same time a Preakness winner must win. It also has the longest-running distance among the three racing legs that will test the real stamina and speed of a racehorse. This year, the event will take place at Belmont Park on June 6, 2020.
What Does A Triple Crown Winner Get?
Aside from the Triple Crown prestige and title that a victorious racehorse can get, there are monetary prizes too. The amount they will win comes from three racing events they partake. The total amount may reach almost $3 million. Moreover, they will earn breeding rights, popularity, and massive talent fees from these three races.
How Do You Watch The U.S. Triple Crown Show?
If you are one of the horse racing fans who to witness this action-packed show, you can watch it live in three different locations. As stated, the Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs. While the Preakness Stakes will settle at Pimlico Park and the Belmont Stakes will saddle up at Belmont Park.
Are There Any Other Races Aside From The Triple Crown?
Yes, there are many horse racing events you can watch and wager they commence all-year-round. Some of the notable horse racing shows that take place annually aside from the Triple Crown are Breeders' Cup, Florida Derby, Santa Anita Derby, Louisiana Stakes, Arkansas Derby, etc.
Are There Any Other Events Take Place In Triple Crown Aside From Horse Racing?
The U.S., The Triple Crown Series, is a fun and festive event where it showcases the best racehorses in the world. Aside from that, there are other activities you can do, such as parties in the Infield Fest that happens in the Preakness Stakes and the Triple Crown post-party celebration that takes place after the Belmont Stakes.
Takeaway
Every year, horse racing fans and avid bettors get excited about the U.S. Triple Crown Series because most of them wanted to enjoy watching a breathtaking horse racing showdown and partake in the massive wagering games it offers. Hence, if you would like to earn a Triple Crown experience this year, make sure not to miss this event, which will happen in less than three months.
