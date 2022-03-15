Greensboro, NC – The Volunteer Center will present The Human Race, taking place at LeBauer Park on Saturday April 2, 2022 at 9AM, and featuring a 5k where participants walk, run, or roll to support their favorite charity.
The Volunteer center is proud to bring The Human Race back to LeBauer Park. Since 1994, The Volunteer Center of the Triad has been managing this community fundraising event, helping raise over $5 million for local nonprofits. Bank of America is once again the Title Sponsor for The Human Race.
"This year’s Human Race provides the opportunity for participants to get out and get active while supporting their choice of local charities," shared Greg Cox, Triad President Bank of America. "We are pleased to continue to support our Triad community as this year's Human Race title sponsor, especially during a time in which reliance on local charities' missions and services has increased so greatly."
Teams sign up for The Human Race and raise money for their favorite charity. Individuals can also donate directly to any of the charities in The Human Race online. “The pandemic has hit everyone hard, especially our nonprofits,” says Anne Tubaugh, Executive Director of The Volunteer Center. “Fundraising is at an all-time low, and The Human Race is a great way to support multiple nonprofits all in one place. Many of our nonprofits do not have the capacity to plan and execute a major fundraising event like this. The Volunteer Center is proud to be able to offer this opportunity for the community to come out and show their support for all the amazing work that is being done every day right here in the Triad.”
To sign up your team for The Human Race, or to register as a runner or an individual walker, visit The Volunteer Center’s website at www.volunteercentertriad.org.
About The Volunteer Center of the Triad
The Volunteer Center strengthens our community by creating meaningful volunteer connections. We connect people, promote volunteerism, support nonprofits, and build partnerships.
