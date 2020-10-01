September 30th – HOPE of Winston-Salem is excited to host the 3rd Annual HOPE Classic event at Forsyth Country Club on October 5th 2020. Tee Times start at 10:00am-11:15am and golfers will convene at Forsyth Country Club for an morning of delicious brunch, great golfing on a gorgeous Donald Ross course, gift bags and refreshments (including Beverages sponsored by Sunshine Beverages), putting and hole in one contests (a car from Parkway Ford and $5,000 on the line), all to help HOPE of WS drive nutritious, filling, healthy meals to children in food deserts each week.
HOPE of WS procures, preps, and delivers over 1,200+ meals to children and 1,500 lbs. to parents each weekend- the equivalent of $1=1 meal. The funds stay local as the need is local. The HOPE Classic extends hunger action month, where participants golf for good to help fund meals.
H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem thanks event Sponsors:
Contributing Sponsor Fred Boos ACM Financial Trust;
Apparel Sponsor AM Erectors; Putting Contest Sponsor Ben Hough ACM Financial Trust;
Premier Sponsors: Womble Bond Dickinson, Surratt Thompson & Ceberio, PLLC;
Hole Sponsors; Concord CTO, The Scurry Family, The Ajizian Family, Rich Wagner-Financial Advisor, Craige, Jenkins, Liipfert, & Walker, LLC and Wildfire. Their generosity supports HOPE’s mission to help our people eat and that no child should go hungry, no matter what their zip code.
To register or sponsor HOPE CLASSIC Oct 5th, please visit HOPE CLASSIC or email info@hopews.org
Additionally, FCC will kickoff ‘A Weekend For HOPE’ starting Friday October 2nd, with special members only events: dinner/music and silent auction including spa, wine and overnight packages and daytime special exercise poolside classes. The weekend activities for members are also for helping HOPE to curb childhood hunger in the underserved communities of W-S. Thank you FCC and to all those participating!
H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem was founded in 2014 with the goal to use community-wide volunteer support to prepare and bring nutritious weekend meals to the thousands of children in Forsyth County who are at risk for hunger. Winston-Salem is one of the top cities in the entire United States for hunger in families with children. North Carolina and Louisiana are now the top states for hunger in children ages 0-4. 1 of every 4 children in North Carolina has insufficient food to meet nutritional needs. With the support of donors, volunteers, and community leaders, so far HOPE has served over 270,000 meals and over 475,000 lbs. of produce. HOPE is looking to grow the number of meals as there is an increase in need per the neighborhoods we deliver to. See www.hopews.org, FB=@Hopeofwinstonsalem Instagram= @hope_ws #HOPECLASSICWS
