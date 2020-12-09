Gibson Park pond will be stocked by N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
GUILFORD COUNTY – Gibson Park, located at 5207 W. Wendover Ave., will receive surplus trout from the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission Wednesday, Dec. 9. The park was one of 38 locations across the state selected to receive excess brook, brown, and rainbow trout 10 inches or longer.
Selected for the second year in a row, the park is expected to receive about 900 trout. To accommodate the increased fishing traffic at Gibson Park, staff developed a new fishing trail. They’ve also built 50 feet of new fishing access, and introduced vegetation to promote healthy stream ecosystems.
“After the overwhelming turnout last year, we’ve made several improvements to the pond area,” said Dan McNair, Gibson Park Supervisor. “We want the park to be the most ideal fishing destination in the High Point area”.
Fishers can catch up to seven trout per day — with no bait restrictions and no minimum size limits. Visitors will need a basic North Carolina fishing license, which can be purchased online, or by calling 1-888-2HUNTFISH (1-888-248-6834) or visiting one of more than 1,000 Wildlife Service Agents located across the state.
“We are very fortunate and excited about this opportunity to provide public access to trout fishing,” said Matt Wallace, Property Management Specialist. “We will continue to collaborate with the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission so we can bring the citizens of Guilford County more diverse fishing experiences.”
As a reminder, due to COVID-19, all anglers should practice social distancing by maintaining a distance of 6 feet between themselves and others.
To view the full N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission stocking schedule, visit ncwildlife.org/trout. To learn more about Guilford County Parks, visit guilfordparks.com.
About the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
Established in 1947, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission conserves the state’s wildlife resources and provides programs and opportunities that allow hunters, anglers, boaters and other outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy wildlife-associated recreation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.