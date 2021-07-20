GREENSBORO, NC (July 20, 2021) – The Greensboro Kaos, a new minority owned and operated professional women's basketball organization, will start their season against the DC Cyclones this Saturday July 24, 2021.
The Greensboro Kaos hoped to play their first season in 2020, but due to the pandemic their inaugural season was put on hold. Now the ladies look forward to “Kausing Kaos'' in the Women’s American Basketball Association (WABA) this season. As a member of the WABA, the Greensboro Kaos will play against teams in Virginia, DC, Maryland, and Pittsburgh. Members of the Greensboro Kaos are not only women’s basketball enthusiasts, but former college players, players with professional experience overseas, and former coaches. The Greensboro Kaos season will run from July 24 to September 25, 2021. Championship games to be played in October. The home season opener will be Sunday August 15, 2021.
To learn more about the Greensboro Kaos please connect with them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, Greensboro Kaos or visit www.GreensboroKaos.com.
