Schofield Joins The Swarm After A Season Of NBA Experience With The Washington Wizards
January 11, 2021 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced the addition of forward Admiral Schofield with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020-21 NBA G League Draft.
Schofield (6-6, 240) was a member of the Washington Wizards in 2019-20, appearing in 33 games and averaging 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.2 minutes. Schofield was also assigned to the Wizards NBA G League affiliate (Capital City Go-Go) last season, appearing in 33 games and averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.9 minutes per game. He was traded to the Oklahoma City on November 19, 2020, and was waived by the Thunder December 18, 2020.
Selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round (No. 42 overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft, the former University of Tennessee standout was traded on draft night to the Wizards. With the Volunteers, Schofield had a distinguished career that saw him earn 2019 Associated Press All-America honorable mention and All-SEC first-team accolades during his senior season.
Schofield becomes the Swarm’s highest draft pick in the organization’s history. The previous high came in 2018 when Greensboro picked center Chinanu Onuaku with the second overall selection.
The Swarm did not make its second (No. 33 overall) or third round (No. 39 overall) selections due to roster size limitations.
Only players signed to a 2020-21 NBA G League Standard Player Contract were eligible to be drafted. Teams were not required to make any selections in the draft.
Full results of the 2020-21 NBA G League Draft can be found here.
About the Greensboro Swarm
The NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm will be one of 18 teams to participate in the 2020-21 NBA G League bubble. Teams will take to the court in February at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. The Swarm will play their fifth season in Greensboro in 2021-22, with home games held at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).
