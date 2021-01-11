Swarm Own Three Picks In Virtual Draft Scheduled For Monday, January 11
January 9, 2021 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, will have the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020-21 NBA G League Draft, which is scheduled to be held virtually on Monday, January 11, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Including the Swarm, only teams participating in the games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, will take part in the three-round draft.
Greensboro will also have the 14th selection in the second round (No. 33 overall) and first pick in the third round (No. 39 overall).
This marks the first time the Swarm has had the No. 1 pick in the NBA G League Draft. The previous high came in 2018 when Greensboro picked center Chinanu Onuaku with the No. 2 overall selection.
Recent No. 1 draftees in the NBA G League Draft include Anthony Lawrence II (Northern Arizona Suns, Phoenix Suns affiliate) in 2019, Willie Reed (Salt Lake City Stars, Utah Jazz affiliate) in 2018, Eric Stuteville (Northern Arizona Suns) in 2017 and Anthony Brown (Erie BayHawks, the then Orlando Magic affiliate) in 2016.
Only players signed to a 2020-21 NBA G League Standard Player Contract will be eligible to be drafted. Teams will not be required to make any selections in the draft. Once a team declines on selecting, they may not make another pick for the remainder of the draft. At the conclusion of the draft, teams may have no more than 10 players on their roster.
The 2020-21 NBA G League Draft order can be found here. The complete list of players in the 2020-21 NBA G League Draft pool can be found here.
About the Greensboro Swarm
The NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm will be one of 18 teams to participate in the 2020-21 NBA G League bubble. Teams will take to the court in February at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. The Swarm will play their fifth season in Greensboro in 2021-22, with home games held at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).
