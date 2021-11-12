GREENSBORO SWARM LOCAL GAME BROADCAST RETURNS TO WMYV MY48 FOR SELECT 2021-22 GAMES
Four Games To Be Live On WMYV My48 In The Piedmont Triad Region
November 11, 2021 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today the local broadcast schedule for the team’s 2021-22 NBA G League season. After four Swarm games at the 2021 NBA G League Single-Site were televised on WMYV My48, four games during the 5th Anniversary season will air on cable channel 15 or HR antenna 48-1.
“We are excited to be working with WMYV My48 again to bring Swarm basketball into the homes of fans in the Triad,” Swarm President Steve Swetoha said. “This is our second season working with WMYV My48 and our goal is to bring our exciting, family-friendly basketball programming from the Fieldhouse to the homes of Swarm and basketball fans. We look forward to this broadcast platform to help grow our brand in the Triad.”
Two home games at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in November will be televised, starting Saturday, November 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets affiliate). The next Saturday will be live with against the Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic affiliate) on November 20.
The final two broadcasts come after the New Year, starting with the Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards affiliate) on January 15 and then concluding on January 22 against the Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers affiliate).
“ABC45 and My48 is proud to partner with the Greensboro Swarm again for the 2021-22 season,” WXLV abc45 and WMYV My48 General Manager Allison Aldridge said. “Having an NBA G League team in our market offers a great opportunity to see players prepare and develop to play at the next level, on a local platform. We are thrilled to be able to air their games on our WMYV My48 station to continue the tradition of brining local sports broadcasts to our community. Basketball has deep roots in the Triad and we are excited to be able to offer these games for our viewers.”
Greensboro’s WMYV My48 broadcast schedule is below.
2021-22 GREENSBORO SWARM BROADCAST SCHEDULE
DATE
TIME (ET)
OPPONENT
Saturday, November 13
7:00 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets affiliate)
Saturday, November 20
7:00 p.m.
Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic affiliate)
Saturday, January 15
7:00 p.m.
Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards affiliate)
Saturday, January 22
7:00 p.m.
Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers affiliate)
About the Greensboro Swarm
The NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm will celebrate the 5th Anniversary of its inaugural 2016-17 season during the 2021-22 NBA G League campaign. The season-long commemoration is presented by Blue Ridge Companies, the official housing partner of the Swarm. The Swarm play their home games at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).
