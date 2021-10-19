GREENSBORO SWARM COMPLETE TRADE WITH WISCONSIN
Swarm Acquire The Returning Rights To Luke Maye From The Herd
October 19, 2021 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team has completed a trade with the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate). In the deal, Greensboro acquires the returning rights to Luke Maye in exchange for the returning rights to Javin DeLaurier.
Maye, 24, is currently playing for BAXI Manresa (Spain) in the Liga ACB, appearing in five games so far this season. Undrafted in 2019, the North Carolina native spent the 2019-20 NBA G League season with the Wisconsin Herd where he averaged 10.7 points and 7.4 rebounds in 23.1 minutes in 34 games (14 starts). Maye was a standout at the University of North Carolina where he was a part of the 2017 NCAA Championship team while earning All-American and All-Atlantic Coast Conference accolades.
DeLaurier, 23, was a member of the Swarm at the NBA G League Single-Site in 2021. In seven games, he averaged 2.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game. Undrafted in 2020, he was a four-year player at Duke University.
The trade is not subject to any physicals.
About the Greensboro Swarm
The NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm will celebrate the 5th Anniversary of its inaugural 2016-17 season during the 2021-22 NBA G League campaign. The season-long commemoration is presented by Blue Ridge Companies, the official housing partner of the Swarm. The Swarm play their home games at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).
