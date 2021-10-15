GREENSBORO SWARM COMPLETE FIVE-TEAM TRADE
Swarm Acquire Three NBA G League Draft Picks
October 15, 2021 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team has completed a five-team trade with the Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic affiliate), Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets affiliate), Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors affiliate) and South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers affiliate).
From South Bay, Greensboro receives their 2021 NBA G League Draft first round pick via the Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors) and their 2022 second round pick. Additionally, the Swarm receives Lakeland’s 2022 second round pick.
Greensboro will send the returning rights to Admiral Schofield to the Magic.
Schofield was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020-21 NBA G League Draft by the Swarm. The former NBA second-round selection appeared in 14 games (11 starts) for Greensboro at the Single Site in 2021. He averaged 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during that span.
The remaining five-team trade details include the Long Island sending the returning rights to BJ Johnson to the Magic and their 2021 first-round pick to the Magic; Lakeland sending the returning rights to Andrew Rowsey to the 905, the returning rights to Justin Jackson to the Nets and their 2022 first-round pick to the Lakers; Raptors sending their 2022 first-round pick (via Mexico City) to the Lakers; and South Bay sending the returning rights to Devontae Cacok to the Nets.
The trade is not subject to any physicals.
