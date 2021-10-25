GREENSBORO SWARM ANNOUNCE TRAINING CAMP ROSTER AND COACHING STAFF FOR 2021-22 SEASON

Swarm Open Training Camp On Tuesday, October 26
October 24, 2021 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today the training camp roster and coaching staff for the 2021-22 NBA G League season. Head Coach Jordan Surenkamp opens training camp on Tuesday, October 26, at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Two-way players entering the season are Arnoldas Kulboka and Scottie Lewis. Kulboka was selected by the Hornets in the second round (No. 55 overall) in the 2018 NBA Draft while Lewis was taken in the second round (No. 56) in 2021.
D.J. Carton, Jalen Crutcher and Cameron McGriff are the three affiliate players represented. Xavier Sneed is the lone returner from the Swarm’s 2021 NBA G League Single-Site roster. Four Greensboro 2021-22 NBA G League Draft picks are also included – LiAngelo Ball, Chudier Bile, Ikenna Ndugba and Tyree White.
Additionally, three tryout players (Greg Malinowski, Danny Pippen, Mitchell Wilbekin) are featured.
Also, three new assistant coaches are joining head coach Surenkamp in his first season at the helm. Donyell Marshall, Ben Resner and Collin Terry will take the court when Training Camp begins.
Marshall brings a wealth of coaching and playing experience to Greensboro. As the No. 4 overall selection by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 1994 NBA Draft out of University of Connecticut, he completed a 15-season career in 2009 after playing for eight franchises (Minnesota, Golden State, Utah, Chicago, Toronto, Cleveland, Seattle, Philadelphia). Marshall most recently was the head coach at Central Connecticut University but also has been on the sidelines with Buffalo, Rider, Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics affiliate) and George Washington.
Resner has been involved in coaching or player development since graduating from Stony Brook University in 2014. His previous coaching roles have been with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets affiliate), the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers affiliate), the Swarm and Canton Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers affiliate). He has also served USA Basketball several times in support roles as well as participating in other player develop programs.
Terry comes from a player development background, most recently serving in that capacity with Maine. His experience includes being an assistant coach at Salt Lake Community College and head coach for an international basketball tour. Since graduating from Utah Valley University, Terry has continuously worked with high school, college, overseas, G League or NBA players in skills development.
The remaining hires in basketball operations will be announced at a later date.
