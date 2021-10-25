GREENSBORO SWARM ANNOUNCE TRAINING CAMP ROSTER AND COACHING STAFF FOR 2021-22 SEASON

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.