Hornets Assignment and Two-Way Players to Lead Swarm Roster 

January 27, 2021 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced its roster for the 2020-21 NBA G League games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. Prior to the release of this roster, the Hornets have assigned Vernon Carey Jr., Jalen McDaniels and Nick Richards to the Swarm pursuant to the league’s single affiliate assignment rules. Additionally, two-way players Nate Darling and Grant Riller have been transferred to Greensboro. 

The Swarm will compete against the 17 other NBA G League teams participating in the single-site in a predetermined schedule culminating in an eight-team single-elimination playoff. Hornets assistant coach/director of player development Jay Hernandez will serve as the Greensboro head coach for the single-site games. 

The Swarm’s roster includes: Carey Jr., McDaniels and Richards (Hornets assignment players); Nate Darling and Grant Riller (two-way players); Keandre Cook, Javin DeLaurier, Xavier Sneed and Kahlil Whitney (affiliate players); Ahmed Hill, Ray McCallum, KJ McDaniels, Jeff Roberson and Kobi Simmons (returning rights players); and Admiral Schofield, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020-21 NBA G League Draft. Returning rights for Hill and McCallum were acquired in the offseason via trades. 

The single-site roster is below. 

2020-21 GREENSBORO SWARM ROSTER 

NO. 

NAME 

POS. 

HT 

WT 

DOB 

PRIOR/COUNTRY 

CLASSIFICATION 

22 

Vernon Carey Jr. 

6-9 

255 

02/25/01 

Duke/USA 

Assignment 

11 

Keandre Cook 

6-5 

187 

05/01/97 

Missouri State/USA 

Affiliate 

30 

Nate Darling* 

6-5 

200 

08/30/98 

Delaware/Canada 

Two-Way 

12 

Javin DeLaurier 

6-10 

237 

04/07/98 

Duke/USA 

Affiliate 

13 

Ahmed Hill 

6-5 

205 

03/21/96 

Virginia Tech/USA 

Returning Rights 

Ray McCallum 

6-3 

195 

06/12/91 

Detroit-Mercy/USA 

Returning Rights 

Jalen McDaniels 

F/C 

6-9 

210 

01/31/98 

San Diego State/USA 

Assignment 

32 

KJ McDaniels 

6-7 

230 

02/09/93 

Clemson/USA 

Returning Rights 

14 

Nick Richards 

7-0 

250 

11/29/97 

Kentucky/Jamaica 

Assignment 

Grant Riller* 

6-3 

190 

02/08/97 

Charleston/USA 

Two-Way 

Jeff Roberson 

6-6 

215 

08/20/96 

Vanderbilt/USA 

Returning Rights 

25 

Admiral Schofield 

6-5 

230 

03/30/97 

Tennessee/USA 

Draft 

Kobi Simmons 

6-5 

190 

07/04/97 

Arizona/USA 

Returning Rights 

20 

Xavier Sneed 

6-5 

220 

12/21/97 

Kansas State/USA 

Affiliate 

Kahlil Whitney 

6-6 

210 

01/08/01 

Kentucky/USA 

Affiliate 

*Denotes Two-Way Player 

About the Greensboro Swarm 

The NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm will be one of 18 teams to participate in the 2020-21 NBA G League bubble. Teams will take to the court in February at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. The Swarm will play their fifth season in Greensboro in 2021-22, with home games held at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm). 

-gsoswarm.com

