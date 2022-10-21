GREENSBORO SWARM ANNOUNCE OPEN SCRIMMAGE
Swarm to Hold an Open Scrimmage Against the Lakeland Magic
October 21, 2022 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team will host an Open Scrimmage, against the Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic Affiliate) at the Novant Health Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday, October 29.
Doors will open at 10:30 am with the open scrimmage beginning at 11:00 am and fans are encouraged to register to attend by clicking HERE.
The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a free item and the first 25 kids will receive a free Charlotte Hornets Bobblehead.
The open scrimmage will feature an appearance by the Swarm’s mascot Swarmy, as well as a chance to check out our ticket packages and available seats for the upcoming season. Fans in attendance will also get a chance to win exciting giveaways and visit the Swarm Fan shop to check out the latest merchandise for the new season.
Greensboro opens the season with back-to-back games against the Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers affiliate) at the Novant Health Fieldhouse on November 4 and 5. The Swarm will play 24 games at home this season with 15 of those dates falling on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
About the Greensboro Swarm
The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. The Swarm play their home games at the Novant Health Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, an intimate facility where fans can get an up-close look at future NBA stars. Season Ticket Memberships and Mini Plans for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Starting as low as $8 per game, memberships include some of the best benefits in the NBA G League. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Also follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).
