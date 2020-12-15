YMCA Of Greensboro And Boys & Girls Club Of Greensboro To Participate In Holiday Tradition
December 14, 2020 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced that the organization will team up with Academy Sports + Outdoors for the annual Holiday Shopping Spree with two local nonprofits. Beneficiaries this season include the YMCA of Greensboro and Salvation Army – Boys & Girls Club of Greensboro.
“This has been a challenging year for our community,” Greensboro Swarm President Steve Swetoha said. “However, we are really looking forward to working with Academy Sports + Outdoors for the second year in a row to support two important nonprofits in the Triad. The pandemic has impacted all of us in different ways but this is a great opportunity to give back to the communities these nonprofits service during an important time of the year.”
“Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to team up with the Greensboro Swarm to spread some holiday cheer by donating $5,000 in products and gift cards to the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club in Greensboro,” said Senior Regional Marketing Specialist Liza Barrett. “These organizations do so much in the community and this is our way of helping make the holidays a little easier for them and their members.”
To ensure the health and safety for everyone involved, the 2020 edition of the Holiday Shopping Spree will look and feel different than previous seasons.
Both the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club submitted a ‘wish list’ of items to support their community efforts. On Thursday, December 17, a representative from each nonprofit will pick-up the items curbside (contactless) at a local Academy Sports + Outdoors location to bring back to youth members. Both organizations will also go home with a $1,250 Academy gift card to purchase items as needed.
The Holiday Shopping Spree, in conjunction with the NBA’s Season of Giving, is one of multiple events through the season the Swarm participate in to better serve the community.
About the Greensboro Swarm
The NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm played the 2019-20 season as a member of Southeast Division in the Eastern Conference. All home games are played at the renovated Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Season tickets are on sale for as low as $8 per ticket, per game, with club seats starting as low as $17 per ticket, per game and courtside seats as low as $35 per ticket, per game. Season ticket members receive exclusive benefits including an exchange policy, team autograph sessions, priority for Hornets and Swarm playoff tickets, discounts on Swarm merchandise and more. Group tickets are also available for parties of 10-plus people, starting as low as $10 per ticket, per game. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).
About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is one of the leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states, primarily in the southern United States. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 17 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings.
