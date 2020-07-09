GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2020) – For the third consecutive year, the City of Greensboro is ranked in the top 20 of WalletHub’s Best-Run Cities in America report. Coming in at 12 this year, ranked particularly high in financial stability (5), total budget per capita (16) and education (27).
The WalletHub article states, “Running a city is a tall order. The larger the city, the more complex it becomes to manage.”
“I think we can all agree that this statement is 100 percent accurate,” said Greensboro City Manager David Parrish. “A ranking like this doesn’t happen without the help of everyone who works for the City of Greensboro. This tells me that our City staff does a tremendous job each and every day for our residents. I am very proud to see Greensboro be acknowledged for its hard work.”
To determine the effectiveness of local leadership, WalletHub compared 150 of the largest US cities based on their operating efficiency. For each city, WalletHub constructed a “Quality of City Services” score – comprising 37 key performance indicators grouped into six service categories – that was then measured against the city’s total per-capita budget.
