Greensboro College Women's Triathlon Team to Race in First Team Competition
The inaugural season of the Greensboro College Women's Triathlon Team kicks off this weekend with two competitions.
The Pride will compete in the Ridgewood Try a Tri for Hospice Saturday, September 3rd. The sprint triathlon consists of a 200 meter swim, 10 mile bike and 2 mile run at Ridgewood Swim and Tennis Club.
On Sunday the team will be in competition again at the Bulldog Super Sprint Triathlon at Wingate University. The race consists of a 300 yard swim, 8K bike and 2.25K run. The team will compete against Wingate, Emmanuel, Newberry, and Guilford College.
Greensboro College is thrilled to cheer on its first two triathletes Alex Prillaman, a senior Rocky Mt. VA and Sophia Walter, a senior from Wallduern Germany.
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and six master's degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features a 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at greensboro.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.