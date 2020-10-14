Greensboro, NC – In an announcement this afternoon by the NCAA of sites for its 2023-26 championships, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex has been awarded four future NCAA championship events.
The NCAA championships coming to the Greensboro Coliseum and Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) include:
Championship Venue
2023 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Greensboro Coliseum
2023 Division III Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
2024 Division III Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
2025 Division III Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
“The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has a long and storied history of hosting NCAA championship events at the highest level,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. “We are thrilled that today’s announcement will lead to additional opportunities for ‘Tournament Town’ to shine and bring four future NCAA championships to the Greensboro Coliseum and Greensboro Aquatic Center.”
The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball First/Second Rounds will mark the 14th time the Greensboro Coliseum has hosted NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament action. The Coliseum has hosted NCAA Women’s Basketball Regionals on four occasions and, as previously announced, will host Regional action again in 2022.
The GAC has a long history of hosting NCAA championship events, including the 2015 Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s & Women’s Swimming and 2016 and 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championships. The GAC was also previously awarded both the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.
