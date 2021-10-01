This online event will support the nonprofit Youth Focus’s Act Together program
GREENSBORO, NC (October 1, 2021) – The Greensboro Arm Wrestling League presents virtual GRAWL-o-ween Trivia, at 7:30-9 p.m., Oct. 28, a benefit for the nonprofit Youth Focus. This Halloween-themed, all ages game is appropriate for all skill levels and will feature door prizes that any participant can win. To participate, make a minimum $15 donation per player to Youth Focus on the nonprofit’s website.
Players can join the trivia team for one of their favorite arm wrestlers or play with Youth Focus’s arm wrestler, Lebronia Alpha Kappa Alpha James. The winning team will win bragging rights and GRAWL swag. Every participant will be entered into raffles for our door prizes: $50 Amazon gift card, $50 Flemming’s gift card, $25 Fandango gift card, or $25 gift card for Red Lobster, Cracker Barrel or the Cheesecake Factory.
Youth Focus’s Act Together program provides emergency housing for young people who are experiencing a family crisis, are victims of abuse or neglect or are otherwise homeless. Learn more at www.youthfocus.org.
About GRAWL
The Greensboro Arm Wrestling League (GRAWL) is an all-volunteer organization that aims to help its community through badass, progressive theatrical events. Since our inaugural season in 2016, our colorful lady arm wrestlers have raised more than $50,000 for Greensboro nonprofits. For more information, visit www.greensboroarmwrestling.org or contact Amanda Lehmert Killian at 336-339-0712.
