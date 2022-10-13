Greensboro Arm Wrestling League Hosts Halloween Event October 29
This event benefits the nonprofit Youth Focus’s Act Together emergency shelter.
GREENSBORO, NC (October 12, 2022) – The Greensboro Arm Wrestling League (GRAWL) presents GRAWL Brawl XIV: GRAWLoween, an arm wrestling competition and benefit for the nonprofit Youth Focus, Saturday, October 29, at Oden Brewing, 802 W. Gate City Blvd. Doors open at 8 p.m. Competition begins at 9 p.m. Admission is a minimum donation of $7 in advance, or $10 at the door. A limited supply of $25 VIP reserved seats are also available. RSVP for your spot online now at www.youthfocus.org/grawl.
This Halloween-themed, all ages event will be a battle of mythical proportions, with a group of magical creatures battling a team of gorgeous cyborgs. Come see Smother Earth, the Fairy Bod Mother, Kraken Skullz and Father Figure take on Ruth Bader Ginsborg, Toy Soldier, Amazon Prime and K9, wrestling on behalf of Youth Focus.
Joining the GRAWL team for this triumphant, post-pandemic return: emcee Mistress Amanda, color commentators and all around hilarious guys Al Schraeder and Bob Beshere, and DJ Clash.
Weather permitting, this event will be held outdoors in the Oden beer garden under the heaters. Halloween costumes are encouraged.
Youth Focus’s Act Together program provides emergency housing for young people who are experiencing a family crisis, are victims of abuse or neglect or are otherwise homeless. Learn more at www.youthfocus.org.
Photo courtesy of Becky VanderVeen, VanderVeen photographers. Permission to reprint.
About GRAWL
The Greensboro Arm Wrestling League (GRAWL) is an all-volunteer organization that aims to help its community through badass, progressive theatrical events. Since our inaugural season in 2016, our colorful arm wrestlers have raised more than $50,000 for Greensboro nonprofits. For more information, visit www.greensboroarmwrestling.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.