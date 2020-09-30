Believe There is Good in The World
Greensboro Urban Ministry and Church World Service Team Up Virtually to Fight Hunger Here and Abroad
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Walkers, runners and volunteers will be taking their own route this year, but the 40th CROP Hunger Walk is underway again this fall! This Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:30pm there will be a virtual celebration airing on Greensboro Urban Ministry’s YouTube page hosted by News 2 Meteorologist Terran Kirksey.
Since 1981, Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) and Church World Service (CWS) have partnered with the community to present the Greater Greensboro CROP Hunger Walk. The event has raised nearly 6 million to fight hunger, and is one of the largest walks in the United States. Funds raised support GUM’s Potters House Community Kitchen locally, and efforts to transform communities that are experiencing hunger, poverty, and disasters globally.
For the past 39 years walkers have come to one location on a specific day and walked as a group. This year, to keep walkers safe, every participant or team can choose the time and location to walk the 3.1 miles while raising money to fight hunger locally and globally.
For more information on this year’s virtual walk and to register, visit https://greatergreensborocropwalk.org/.
Sponsors:
Special thanks to this year’s Presenting Sponsors: Harris Teeter, Lake Jeanette Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, and Syngenta.
About Greensboro Urban Ministry:
Greensboro Urban Ministry meets men, women, and families at their point of crisis and helps get them back on their feet by providing food, shelter, emergency assistance, and case management. Visit our website at greensborourbanministry.org
