2020 Team Picture Expected to Sell Out in Short Order
(Greensboro, NC) The Greensboro Grasshoppers will release a limited number of 2020 Team Pictures on Tuesday morning at 9:00 AM. These photos are 11” X 14”, hand-numbered from 1 to 250, and illustrate the unique and unfortunate 2020 season that never was, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will sell for $30.00 and are only available by visiting the Hoppers Yard merchandise store at First National Bank Field. Should supplies last the pictures can also be purchased via telephone orders starting Wednesday July 28 at 9:00AM. Individuals are limited to one picture per person.
“2020 was a year like no other we have ever seen, and this photograph will serve as a reminder of that,” said Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore. “This team picture is probably the only one ever produced that shows no players or coaches and has an empty stadium serving as a backdrop,” Moore continued. “This piece will serve as an eerie reminder of the world in 2020.”
Proceeds from these pictures will go to the Babe and Yogi Scholarship Fund at the North Carolina State School of Veterinary Medicine in Raleigh. This scholarship was established in2018 in memory of long-time bat and ball dogs Miss Babe Ruth and Master Yogi Berra and is given to Guilford County veterinary students.
The Grasshoppers return home on Tuesday July 27 for six games versus the Winston Salem Dash, and follow that with another six-game set against the Hickory Crawdads August 3-8. For tickets or more information please call 336-268-2255 or visit www.gsohoppers.com
