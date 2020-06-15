WINSTON-SALEM, NC — The Old Hickory Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced this week it will hold a BSA Exploring Virtual Golf Tournament. In the name of health and social distancing, this tournament will be its first ever council “virtual golf tournament.” Every dollar raised by the event will benefit and support the Exploring program of Old Hickory Council and the youth it serves in northwest North Carolina. The Old Hickory Council based in Winston-Salem serves youth and families through Scouting in eight northwest North Carolina counties including Alleghany, Ashe, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.
Exploring is a hands-on career focused program that gives youth ages 14-20 real-world career experience and leadership development opportunities in their chosen field of interest. Old Hickory Council currently supports 17 Exploring Posts focused on Law Enforcement, Firefighting, EMS, Medical, Skilled Trades, Advanced Manufacturing, and Sports Marketing.
The tournament kicks off on Mon., June 15 and will conclude on Sun., July 26. A Virtual Award Ceremony will be held on Wed., July 29.
Here’s how it works:
• Foursomes and individuals can register online at oldhickorycouncil.org/virtualgolf
Each foursome that enters sponsors one Explorer in Old Hickory Council for an entire year!
• People can participate individually and will be placed on a team. Or better yet, they can gather a foursome and play an 18-hole Scramble at a course of the golfers’ choice (par 70 or greater). (True score only, not based on golfer’s handicap.
• Enter the score online at https://bit.ly/3dBzgjZ between June 16 and July 26, or email the score to David.Page@scouting.org
That’s it! Registration will remain open until the tournament ends on July 26. All Players will be invited to a Zoom celebration to announce the winners. Winning teams will claim prizes and bragging rights that they can carry into 2021.
Corporate sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Art Blackwood, Exploring Executive or David Page, Development Director for Old Hickory Council at 336-760-2900. Donations can be sent to Old Hickory Council, BSA, 6600 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Additional information about Scouting can be found at www.scouting.org or for information on the Old Hickory Council and how to get involved in Scouting in Northwest North Carolina, go to www.oldhickorycouncil.org
