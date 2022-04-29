FREE FITNESS CLASSES ON THE DOWNTOWN GREENWAY WITH BRYAN YMCA
GREENSBORO, N.C. (April 29, 2022) – The Downtown Greenway, a collaborative economic development project between the City of Greensboro and Action Greensboro, has planned FREE fitness classes on Morehead Park on the Downtown Greenway located at 475 Spring Garden Street. Classes will be held every Tuesday from 6:00-7:00pm beginning May 3 and running each Tuesday from May through September.
We are celebrating 10 years of a partnership with the Downtown Greenway and the Bryan YMCA to offer free fitness classes to the public. Classes vary each week from Zumba, Tabata, Functional Strength, Power Yoga, and other classes that are designed for out-doors and for getting active—no prior experience required. Certified fitness instructors and staff are provided by the Bryan YMCA for each class. Class cancellations due to weather will be posted on Bryan YMCA and Downtown Greenway social media by 5pm on the day of the class or by texting OUTDOORS to (844) 765-7664.
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Downtown Greenway to bring free fitness classes to the community,” said Lesley Watts, executive director of the Bryan YMCA. “These opportunities allow us to partner with amazing organizations and serve the community while having fun outside. At the Y, our impact isn’t limited to our facilities. We reach beyond our buildings to serve and connect with our community.”
The Downtown Greenway is a planned four-mile, urban, paved trail that will encircle downtown Greensboro. Upon completion in 2023, features will include landscaping and lighting, benches, bicycle racks, drinking fountains, trash and recycling receptacles, and public art commissions.
For more information on the fitness classes, visit http://downtowngreenway.org/events
About Downtown Greenway
The Downtown Greenway, a collaborative project of the City of Greensboro and Action Greensboro, is a planned 4 mile walking and biking trail that will encourage economic development, increase the tax base for the city, and will improve quality of life for its citizens. This urban loop around the center city of downtown Greensboro will enhance the urban landscape with a green space that will promote fitness, connectedness and well-being for our residents and visitors in an aesthetically pleasing environment. The loop itself provides a unique opportunity for Greensboro to have the only one of its kind in the state and one of the few in the country. With its emphasis on public art, the Greenway will tell stories and engage users of the trail in a unique and authentic way. In addition, with the connections to the extensive existing and planned trails systems in the city and the county, this loop will connect residents from all parts of the community and beyond.
About the Bryan YMCA
Through the years, the YMCA has been established and re-established, while still maintaining its mission of strong Judeo-Christian service to the Greensboro community. Their vision is to offer a warm and
friendly environment radiating a feeling of belonging and caring where people of all ages, races, faiths,
beliefs, and physical and financial abilities participate in worthwhile programs and meaningful experiences that make a positive difference in their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.