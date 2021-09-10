HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 10, 2021 – High Point University announces Dr. Rick Workman will serve as Dental Innovator in Residence for the School of Dental Medicine & Oral Health. Workman is the founder of Heartland Dental and has practiced dentistry for nearly 20 years.
Workman joins a long list of faculty in residence at HPU. The Access to Innovators program at HPU connects students with industry leaders for networking and mentorship opportunities. Workman joins Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak, HPU’s Innovator in Residence; Netflix Co-founder Marc Randolph, HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence; Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall, HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence; Domino’s COO and President Russell Weiner, HPU’s Corporate Executive in Residence; Former U.S. Ambassador and FCC Chairman William “Bill” Kennard, HPU’s Global Leader in Residence; ABC News’ “Nightline” Anchor Byron Pitts, HPU’s Journalist in Residence; American Actor, Producer and Television Presenter Dean Cain, HPU’s Actor in Residence; and many others.
Workman serves as Heartland Dental’s executive chairman. Before founding the company in 1997, Workman practiced dentistry for nearly 20 years. It was during his time as a practicing dentist that he realized there had to be a better way to balance the clinical and business sides of the field. This is when he created Heartland Dental and started growing his team to provide dental support.
Today, Workman provides leadership advice to the more than 1,500 dental offices nationwide through various speaking engagements. Heartland Dental supports dentists as they provide high-quality care to offices in 37 states through non-clinical, administrative support services.
“As our Dental Innovator in Residence, Dr. Rick Workman will help prepare our students for the practice of oral health care as it will be, to render value and advance better health locally and globally,” says Dr. Scott De Rossi, founding dean for the School of Dental Medicine and Oral Health. “He is widely regarded as a global leader in dental medicine and an advocate for all dental professionals. He brings nearly 40 years of experience in health care as both a practicing dentist and pioneering business leader and is constantly helping to advance the ever-changing landscape of the dental profession and industry.”
For the fifth consecutive year, Dr. Workman has been named as Incisal Edge's Top 15 Most Influential People in Dentistry and he was named the second most influential person in dentistry in its inaugural edition. He graduated from the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine.
The School of Dental Medicine and Oral Health will be the 10th academic school on HPU’s campus and the seventh under HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein’s leadership. It will be the only private dental school in North Carolina and is expected to enroll the first students in fall 2023. At full capacity, the highly competitive and prestigious program will bring 180 new students to campus.
