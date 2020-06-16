WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (May 29, 2020) – The Second Annual Battle of the Badges Softball Tournament is a family-friendly sporting event which will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 8:30 AM to 8 PM at the David Couch Ballpark, 401 Deacon Blvd., Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department "Peacekeepers," the Winston-Salem Fire Department "Overhaulers," and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office "Enforcers,” will compete to raise money for Crisis Control Ministry.
“The tournament is a great way for us to forge a partnership with each other and support Crisis Control Ministry who, for decades, has provided a much-needed service within our community,” said Corporal Brad Mullins.
There will be a silent auction at the tournament to help raise money. Silent auction items include sporting experiences, sports memorabilia, family outings, and more. In addition, this year's grand prize raffle is a 2020 Chevy Silverado 1500LT Crew Cab from Modern Chevrolet, one of the tournament sponsors. Raffle tickets are $100 each. Only 1500 raffle tickets are available. You can purchase a raffle ticket online at https://www.crisiscontrol.org/news-events/events.html/event/2020/07/11/2nd-annual-battle-of-the-badges/290708.
Admission to the event is three donations per person. Acceptable donations include non-perishable food, over-the-counter medications, cleaning products, or personal hygiene items. These items will go to support Crisis Control Ministry's food pantries and its licensed free pharmacy.
About Crisis Control Ministry
Now in its 47th year with offices in Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to assist people in crisis to meet essential life needs and to become self-sufficient. Crisis Control Ministry offers a client choice food pantry and a licensed free pharmacy for Forsyth and Stokes County residents as well as financial assistance with rent, mortgage, and utilities for Forsyth County residents. For additional information, go to their website at www.crisiscontrol.org.
