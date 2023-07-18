Former World No. 1, Past Masters Champion Adam Scott Will Play Wyndham Championship
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Former world No. 1 and past Masters champion Adam Scott, who reached the thrilling six-way playoff at the Wyndham Championship in 2021, will return for another run at the Sam Snead Cup in August, the tournament announced today. The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6, 2023 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
Scott is making his third-consecutive Wyndham Championship start and his sixth overall with his best result coming in 2021 when he finished tied for second following that epic six-way playoff won by Kevin Kisner. Scott played a brilliant shot into the 18th green on the first playoff hole, but his four-foot birdie bid slid just past the hole opening the door for Kisner who made a putt of similar length on the second playoff hole.
Scott became the first Australian to win the Masters after he birdied the second playoff hole to defeat Angel Cabrera in 2013. The former world No. 1 has 14 PGA TOUR victories and 14 international wins to his credit, but his last win came at the 2020 Genesis Invitational. His best finishes this season are tied for fifth at the Wells Fargo Championship, tied for eighth at the AT&T Byron Nelson and tied for ninth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
A resident of Switzerland, the Australia native is 83rd in FedExCup points and 39th in the Official World Golf Rankings; he is one of just two players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs in all 16 seasons of the FedExCup era; he finished 25th in points last season. Scott is a 10-time Presidents Cup player having played in each one since 2003.
“Anytime Adam Scott plays the Wyndham Championship, it’s major news,” executive director Mark Brazil said. “Adam is an international superstar and one of the nicest guys in golf. We are always ecstatic to welcome him back to the Wyndham Championship, and we’re thrilled to have him in the field again this year.”
