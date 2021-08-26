Angels Add Jake Petrika To Bullpen
HIGH POINT, N.C. – Jake Petricka, a member of the High Point Rockers at the start of the 2021 season, was called up to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, making him the first former Atlantic League player this year to reach the Major Leagues.
Petricka was 5-1 with a 3.69 ERA while pitching with the Angels’ Class AAA affiliate in Salt Lake City, Utah.
“I couldn’t be happier for Jake,” said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. “He decided to come to High Point to play against great competition, get great coaching and get signed to return to the Major Leagues. He accomplished every one of those goals!”
The Rockers signed Petricka on March 16 and he opened the season as High Point’s closer. He appeared in one game for the Rockers, throwing 12 pitches in earning a one inning save in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 30 at York, Pa. The Rockers won that game 6-4 and wound up sweeping the doubleheader. The Angels signed Petricka on June 2.
Petricka is a Major League veteran, having made his debut in 2013 with the Chicago White Sox. He has a MLB career record of 10-12 with a 3.96 ERA over seven big league seasons. Petricka has appeared in 228 MLB games and earned 16 saves.
The Angels are currently in Baltimore and faced the Orioles Wednesday night and will play again Thursday afternoon before returning home to host San Diego on Friday night.
The Atlantic League had three players advance to MLB in 2019 after having played in the ALPB earlier that season. LHP Ross Detwiler went from York to the White Sox, INF Ryan Court went from Sugar Land to the Mariners and RHP Tim Melville went from Long Island to the Rockies.
About High Point Baseball, Inc.
High Point Baseball, aka the High Point Rockers, began their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener on May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point, originally named BB&T Point. Enhancing the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. With seven players having their contract purchased and earning the 2019 Ballpark of the Year as well as Mascot of the Year (HYPE, The Rocking Horse), the High Point Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
The ALPB is a Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Through its partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment and collaborates on marketing and technology initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
