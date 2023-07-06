Former Finalist and Popular Frenchman Gaël Monfils Enters Winston-Salem Open
Winston-Salem, N.C. (July 6, 2023) – It’s been 10 years since 36-year-old Gaël Monfils has played in North Carolina, but his last trip saw him reach the finals of the Winston-Salem Open.
Formerly World No. 6, but currently ranked outside the top 300, the Frenchman is making his way back up the ATP Tour rankings after battling several injuries. Focusing on the summer hard court series and including Winston-Salem speaks to his plan to get in top form with an eye on the U.S. Open in New York.
“We are thrilled that Gaël wants to return this summer. The tournament has a history of getting some of the world’s best players. We are close to New York on the calendar and in distance. Our courts also play very similarly to those at the U.S. Open. It’s a great spot to be in, and our fans are knowledgeable and so supportive,” says Tournament Director Jeff Ryan.
Monfils has 11 ATP Tour titles and more than 500 career wins. He also reached at least one tour-level final in 18 straight seasons (2005-2022). In 2021, Monfils married long-time girlfriend and former WTA World. No. 3 Elina Svitolina. In October of 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Skaï.
“Gaël is always a popular player. His smile, his energy, and his style of play make him one of the most fun guys to watch,” adds Ryan.
The tournament expects to announce its full player field at the end of July.
All individual reserved seats are now on-sale at winstonsalemopen.com.
About the Winston-Salem Open
The Winston-Salem Open is an award-winning ATP World Tour 250 event and a 501(c)4 not-for-profit based in Winston-Salem, N.C. It hosts a 48-player draw in singles and 16 teams in doubles. The 2023 event will take place from August 19 through 26 at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex with a total financial commitment of more than $850,000. For more information and the latest updates, please visit any of the following resources:
About the ATP
As a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the ATP Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and Pepperstone ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top eight qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by Pepperstone, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.
