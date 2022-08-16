Five of Current World Top 10 Doubles Players Lead Winston-Salem Open Field
(WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. AUG. 16, 2022) – Former Winston-Salem Open champions, a 2022 Wimbledon champion and five of the world’s top 10 players highlight a stacked 2022 doubles main draw.
“We are thrilled with the list of players we have to showcase this year. It’s a list of incredible talent,” says Jeff Ryan, Winston-Salem Open tournament director.
Fresh off a win at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Montreal, current world no. 4 Neal Skupski (GBR) and world no. 5 Wesley Koolhof (NED) will enter the Winston-Salem Open with six titles together in 2022. Skupski has played in the Piedmont on three previous occasions with two runs to the semi-finals in 2018 and 2019. Koolhof has also played Winston-Salem three times with his best results coming in 2018 when he made the quarterfinals.
Former Winston-Salem Open champions have also entered the field. Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) won in 2021 with Matwe Middlekoop and partners this year with two-time champion Jean-Julien Rojer (NED). Rojer won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 with Horia Tecau. Arevalo and Rojer are currently ranked 7 and 8 respectively.
Matthew Ebden (AUS) will partner with countryman John Peers to play Winston-Salem. Ebden won Wimbledon earlier this summer with compatriot Max Purcell, defeating the defending champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (7-6, 6-7, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6). Mektic and Pavic are also slated to play Winston-Salem and are currently ranked 13 and 10 respectively, with five titles to their partnership in 2022.
2019 Winston-Salem Open semifinalists and 2016 US Open champions Jamie Murray (GBR) and Bruno Soares (BRA) are also slated to return to the Piedmont Triad looking for their first title of 2022.
“The Winston-Salem community is full of doubles fans that annually attend the event, so they are in for another fantastic series of matches. It’s going to be an exciting end to the US Open Series,” adds Ryan.
Individual box seats are now available for purchase in single sessions, but inventory is limited.
Fans can buy tickets for the Winston-Salem Open, review available player field information, the tournament schedule and special events at winstonsalemopen.com.
----
About the Winston-Salem Open
The Winston-Salem Open is an award-winning ATP World Tour 250 event and a 501(c)4 not-for-profit based in Winston-Salem, N.C. It hosts a 48-player draw in singles and 16 teams in doubles. The 2022 event will take place from August 20 through 27 at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex with prize money totaling more than $717,505. It serves as the men’s finale of the summer-long US Open Series during the week prior to the US Open. For more information and the latest updates, please visit any of the following resources:
About the US Open Series
The US Open Series serves as a true “regular season” of summer tennis in North America, linking WTA and ATP Tour tournaments to the US Open. Featuring a cohesive weekly viewing schedule, as well as comprehensive outreach and grassroots engagement initiatives, the Series serves as a vital platform to promote and grow the game of tennis in person and at home. Fans can follow along all summer as today’s top champions go head-to-head with tomorrow’s emerging stars, while each tournament engages its local community with a variety of programs geared toward showcasing and promoting the game to new and existing fans.
About The ATP
As a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the ATP Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and Pepperstone ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.
