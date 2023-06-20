Fellowship Hall Hosts 22nd Annual E. Raymond Alexander Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament at Bryan Park
June 20, 2023, Greensboro, NC - Fellowship Hall announces the 22nd Annual E. Raymond Alexander Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament to be held on August 11th at Bryan Park, raising support for the organization’s Partner Program.
Each year, the E. Raymond Alexander, Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament raises financial support for the Partner Program which covers the cost of residential substance use treatment for those who lack health insurance and financial resources. Last year, the Tournament provided tuition for 12 people to attend our 28-day program and one family member to attend our program for families, an integral part of healing for both the alcoholic/addict and family.
The tournament began in 2001 in memory of E. Raymond Alexander, Jr., who had served as an outstanding member of Fellowship Hall’s Board of Directors. Ray, an accomplished attorney and judge, was a friend and mentor to many during his years of service to the Triad community. His leadership and vision continue to thrive today as golfers join together each year to raise support for Fellowship Hall’s recovery community as part of this annual golf tournament.
“We’re excited about this year’s tournament,” said Interim President & CEO, Kelly Scaggs. “It’s a great time of fellowship for members of the community to come together and remember the great contribution of Ray Alexander, Jr. to help those suffering from alcohol and drug addiction. I know that helping those who are financially challenged, and their families, find hope and healing through treatment would make Ray proud.”
Those interested in participating or sponsoring the tournament will find additional information at www.FellowshipHall.com/golf or by calling 336-553-6625.
About Fellowship Hall
Fellowship Hall is a 99-bed, private, not-for-profit alcohol and drug treatment center located on 120 tranquil acres in Greensboro, NC. We provide treatment and evidence-based programs built upon the Twelve Step model of recovery. We have been accredited by The Joint Commission since 1974 as a specialty hospital and are a member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers. We are committed to providing exceptional, compassionate care to every individual we serve. We believe there is no substitute for integrity, honesty, dependability, quality, responsibility, and service; we apply these values in our relationships with guests, staff, and our community.
