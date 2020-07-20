Winston-Salem, NC (July 16, 2020) – Experiment in Self-Reliance (ESR) will hold its sixth annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Friday, October 16, 2020 beginning at 9 am. The event will take place at Winston Lake Golf Course.
ESR’s Golf Tournament is a community fundraiser that aims to raise awareness about poverty in Forsyth County and to raise money to support the services provided by ESR.
All players will receive cart and green fees, breakfast, lunch, and the opportunity to participate in a silent auction. First, second, and third place winners will receive trophies. Winners will also include last place, closest to the pin, and longest drive for both male and female.
The tournament will be held in accordance with social distancing guidelines mandated by the State of North Carolina and the City of Winston-Salem. The event will be postponed if the City and State remain in Phase 2 of COVID-19 reopenings. For more information about the golf tournament and to register, visit www.eisr.org/events or call 336.722.9400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.