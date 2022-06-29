Disco Turkeys to host July 4 ‘home’ baseball game at High Point Rockers ballpark
The summer wood-bat Carolina Disco Turkeys will play a "home" game on July 4th at the High Point Rockers' ballpark.
The game, starting at 4 p.m. at Truist Point, will pit the popular Disco Turkeys squad against their rival, the Winston-Salem Moravians, owned by the same ownership group.
Tickets are $8 in advance or $9 at the gate. The Disco Turkeys’ roster features players from High Point, Wake Forest, Appalachian State and other top area programs. High Point’s Cameron Lee currently leads the team in home runs with 6.
The team is known nationally and around the world for its merchandise. The Disco Turkeys shipped out orders to all 50 states within three weeks of publicly launching the team in spring of 2021. At the game at Truist Point, they’ll have a new Fourth of July t-shirt and Moravians t-shirts available for purchase, alongside their other popular items.
The Disco Turkeys will play an additional home game at Truist Point on July 5 when they host the Native American National Team at 5 p.m.
“We’d like to thank the Rockers for hosting us for these two games and we very much look forward to welcoming fans from the High Point, Jamestown and Greensboro areas, along with our fans from Winston-Salem who’ll make the short drive,” said Disco Turkeys co-owner and president Greg Sullivan. “The Rockers have a huge fireworks event at their Rockers night game on July 3 and we’ll keep the fun going with our late-afternoon, early-evening games there the next couple days after.”
