Disco Turkeys set to debut talented new roster filled with local talent
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (May 25, 2022) – The Carolina Disco Turkeys open their second season of collegiate wood-bat baseball at Truist Stadium this weekend with home games on Friday and Saturday night with many players eager to perform on the big stage.
The year’s roster includes more than a dozen Division 1 baseball players, including Wake Forest’s Simon Lewellan (pitcher) and Pirmin Brechbuhl (outfielder), three players from High Point University (outfielders Josh Deslauriers and Cameron Lee and infielder Miggy Echazaretta), Appalachian State pitcher Jordan Fisher, East Carolina catcher Ayden Edwards, and others.
The team has also upped its number of players with local ties, including Queens pitcher Kobie Cushing (West Forsyth), Pfeiffer pitcher Dawson Neal (West Stokes) and recent Guilford Tech commitment Tanner Bray (Glenn), who recently played at Division II Anderson University and led a summer ball team in Kentucky last season in home runs.
Standout returners from last year’s inaugural Disco Turkeys roster include Carolina University outfielder Deion Tubbs, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute reliever Scout Nichols, and others.
“Coach Kirk Cabana and our organization are very pleased with where we wound up with the makeup of the roster,” said Disco Turkeys co-owner and team president Greg Sullivan. “We’ve got a lot of exciting players who are going to be a lot of fun for fans to watch in our second season.”
The Disco Turkeys will face the semi-pro Greensboro Yard Goats on Friday night with a 6:30 pm start for a game billed as a “Non-Disco Demolition” that will promote recycling and encourages fans to bring an album or compact disc of bad music to donate.
Saturday night’s home game is against Southern Collegiate Baseball League (SCBL) power The Kingsmen, also at 6:30 pm, for an unconventional Caturday Night Fever game. With a donation to the Forsyth Humane Society, fans will be able to bring their cat to the ballpark on a leash or in pet carrier. “If you don’t come just for the baseball, you’re coming to bring your cat,” Sullivan said. “This is one of the few cat nights to ever be attempted at the minor league or summer collegiate level. But we think it’s going to be a lot of fun and we always love working with the Humane Society.”
Tickets for both games can be purchased at www.discoturkeys.com for $8 or at the gate for $9. Paw pass donations for cat entry on Saturday are $5. Human fans may also donate to buy special cat ear headbands to wear at the game.
The Disco Turkeys will play roughly 50 games in all this summer. They’ll be back at Truist Stadium for a home stand in mid-June and two more in July. They’ll again conclude their season at the historic AAABA National Tournament in Johnstown, Pennsylvania in August.
2022 Carolina Disco Turkeys roster
Pitchers
P Caleb Ketchie, Gordon State
P Scout Nichols, Caldwell CC
P Holden Biffle, DePauw
P Kobe VanBogart, Carolina University
P Jackson Roberts, Campbell University
P Riley Ledford, Queens University
P Simon Lewellan, Wake Forest
P Tyler Herkey, George Mason
P Dawson Neal, Pfeiffer
P Gavyn Byrd, Catawba
P Kobie Cushing, Queens University
P Chase Locklar, Carolina University
P Andrew Poon, Mary Washington
P Garrett Leftwich, Southwest Virginia CC
P Ben Taneman, Husson University
P Jordan Fisher, Appalachian State
Catchers
C Ayden Edwards, East Carolina
C Jonathan Barham, UNC Pembroke
C Christian Ezzell, Brevard
Infielders and Outfielders
OF Cameron Lee, High Point
3B Grant Harris, Carolina University
OF/INF Sam Fleming, Lenoir-Rhyne
OF Pirmin Brechbuhl, Wake Forest
OF Daytren Bray, Georgia Gwinnett
OF Deion Tubbs, Carolina University
OF Josh Deslauriers, High Point
INF Bentley Yeatts, UNC Asheville
IF Miggy Echazarreta, High Point
INF Nicholas Noto, Samford
OF/INF Kaden Smith, UNC Asheville
INF/OF Aidan McAllister, Hofstra
INF Tanner Bray, Anderson University
INF Dino Tharp, Carolina University
INF Max Gustafson, Bryant University
Coaching staff
Kirk Cabana - Manager
Scott Kirby - Hitting Coach
AJ Lewis - Pitching Coach
