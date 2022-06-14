Disco Turkeys return to Truist Stadium for big Father's Day Weekend home stand
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (6/14/22) -- The Carolina Disco Turkeys are looking ahead at what could be their biggest home stand on the season at Winston-Salem’s Truist Stadium, especially in terms of the box office.
There will be a lot going on for the popular collegiate wood-bat team.
The Disco Turkeys (4-6-1) will be hosting a Pride Night on Friday night. Their Pride Night game last season drew one of their better crowds on the season and brought a lot of energy into the ballpark. The team will also have a Saturday night game and return again for a Father’s Day matinee game when they’ll be debuting a new brand with their opposing team.
Here’s a look at this weekend’s games:
Fri, Jun 17 vs. Clayton Clovers, 6:30 pm
The Disco Turkeys will look for revenge against the Clovers, who beat them 10-6 in an early-season match-up in Clayton, NC. Expect strong pitchers to be going for the home team in this Friday night match-up.
Sat, Jun 18 vs. Statesville Owls, 6:30 pm
Saturday night, the Disco Turkeys expect a lot of youth baseball teams in the crowd for a match-up with the Owls. The Disco Turkeys have beaten the Owls twice already this season, including a walk-off 5-4 victory last weekend at an off-site home game at Forbush High School. The Disco Turkeys look to carry that momentum to their home ballpark.
Sun, Jun 19 vs. Winston-Salem Moravians, 1 pm
On Sunday, the team will be playing its lone afternoon game at Truist Stadium this season. The game pits the Disco Turkeys against their sister franchise, run by the same ownership group. The Moravians, in their first year, allude to Old Salem’s Moravian heritage. The game will be the new ballclub’s first game in its history as fans from both team celebrate Father’s Day.
About the Carolina Disco Turkeys
The Disco Turkeys are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays the majority of its home games at Truist Stadium when the Winston-Salem Dash are playing away games. Tickets are $8 online and $9 at the gate. Players in the offseason play for school teams at Wake Forest, Appalachian State, East Carolina and other schools. The games feature beer and concessions for sale, a mix of disco and non-disco music on the speakers, a peacock mascot named Boogie and lots of player-fan interaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.