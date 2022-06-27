Disco Turkeys name Kirby to be their new head coach
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (6/23/22) - The Carolina Disco Turkeys are excited to name Winston-Salem's Scott Kirby as their new head coach.
The Disco Turkeys' hitting coach the past two seasons, Kirby played collegiately at Oklahoma State, where he was part of the team that won the school's first Big 12 Tournament title in 2004.
With the Cowboys, Kirby batted in the heart of a batting order that included a pair of All-Americans. He hit over .300 in both his seasons with the team and was among the team leaders in homers in 2003 with 11 home runs and RBIs in 2004 with 50.
Prior to Oklahoma State, Kirby played at the College of San Mateo, where he was an All-American and hit 24 home runs and had 72 RBIs in 2002, winning the Northern California Big Stick Award.
"We couldn't be happier than to name Scott as our new head coach," said Disco Turkeys co-owner and team president Greg Sullivan. "He's a person whom our players respect and go to for advice and trust fully because they know how invested he is in their personal success and the success of our program. He's also someone who loves Winston-Salem, and we know our fans are going to really enjoy having him as our head coach."
Kirby will make his debut in his new role tonight against the Boone Bigfoots in a game being played at the Hickory Crawdads' L.P. Frans Stadium.
"My biggest takeaway from playing college baseball has been the lifelong friendships and memories made over the years," Kirby said. "I love to see the same thing develop among our Disco Turkeys players."
Kirby lives with his wife Carrie and their two kids in the West End neighborhood of Winston-Salem.
"The Disco Turkeys are incredibly lucky to have Coach Kirby and Pitching Coach AJ Lewis working with the team," Sullivan said. "Both of them provide so much valuable support, life knowledge and baseball acumen for our players."
Kirby replaces Kirk Cabana, who recently accepted a college head coaching job at Marian University's Ancilla College. "We wish Coach Cabana well and congratulate him on achieving his goal of getting to run a college program," Sullivan said.
Among key upcoming dates for the Disco Turkeys in the Triad is a July 4 home game at the High Point Rockers' stadium, Truist Point, as well as home stands back at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem in mid and late July.
