Disco Turkeys getting set for big home stand to end the regular season
Promotions this week to feature a Dog Night and a Jimmy Buffett-themed game
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (7/26/22) – The Carolina Disco Turkeys have been playing well of late – boasting a pair of road wins over Coastal Plain League teams already this month.
The collegiate wood-bat squad beat the High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms 7-3 on July 12 and picked up an 11-8 win on a 9th-inning rally at the Wilmington Sharks on July 17.
The team will close the regular season of its 2022 campaign with home games at Truist Stadium this Thursday and Friday nights.
Thursday they’ll host a semi-pro nemesis, the Greensboro Yard Goats, and on Friday they’ll face what is a top fire fighter baseball team in the country when the Charlotte Blaze come to town with their squad featuring several former pro players who work across many fire departments in the Charlotte area.
“We went out and scheduled teams we felt like would have better depth at this stage of the summer than most of the other summer collegiate teams around,” said Greg Sullivan, the team president and co-owner of the Disco Turkeys. “These games are going to be fun for our fans and will help our players get ready for the AAABA National Tournament we travel to next week.”
Promotions gone to the dogs
After a successful "Caturday" Night Fever game and one dog night already under their belts, the Disco Turkeys will partner up again with Forsyth Humane Society for Thursday’s game. Fans wanting to bring their dog into the ballpark can make a $5 donation to the Humane Society at the gate. Ahead of Thursday’s game, Hook and Ladder Party Pumper will also be offering shuttles taking fans to both Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company and the 6:30 p.m. Disco Turkeys game. The converted fire truck, open-air party vehicle is one of the Disco Turkeys’ local small business partners.
Meanwhile, Friday’s game is Margaritaville Night and will feature the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance performing Jimmy Buffett songs from their upcoming show “Escape to Margaritaville.”
“We’re excited to have a lot of fans come out for the home finales. We expect a lot of four-legged fans on Thursday and some Parrot Heads on Friday, so it should be a lot of fun,” Sullivan said.
Tickets for games this week are $8 online at discoturkeys.com or $9 at the gate.
AAABA Tournament coming up
The Disco Turkeys will head up to Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Sunday for the historic AAABA National Tournament, where they’ll represent North Carolina as one of 16 collegiate wood-bat teams vying for the prestigious national title. Last season, the Disco Turkeys went 2-2 in the tournament and reached the quarterfinals.
