Couples invited to Truist Stadium for on-field ceremony
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (July 28, 2020) – The Winston-Salem Dash will host an opportunity for fans to renew their marriage vows on home plate at Truist Stadium on Saturday, August 8. Interested couples can register, with up to eight guests, from five different 45-minute time slots: 5:00 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
The ceremony will be officiated by the team mascot, BOLT, and Dash Vice President of Baseball Operations, Ryan Manuel, who is ordained. Couples will have their photo taken and will be provided a complimentary Dash picture frame.
Pricing per couple starts at $40 and per guest at $10 based on their menu selections. Following the ceremony, couples and guests can enjoy a meal in the Herbalife Nutrition Picnic Terrace. Proceeds benefit the Winston-Salem Sports Foundation.
Ballpark Fare Menu: Hot Dog, Chicken Sandwich, Fries, One Beverage*
Dinner Menu: Salad, Baked Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, One Beverage*
*Beverage choice of Beer, Wine, Soda or Water
“We want to continue to provide opportunities for the community to create lasting memories at Truist Stadium while practicing safe social distancing,” said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. “How many people can say they renewed their vows in a professional sports venue?”
A limited number of spaces are available. Reservations can be made by contacting Ayla Acosta at ayla.acosta@wsdash.com or 336-714-6879. When reserving, couples can inquire about the opportunity to add Lowes Foods desserts, Salem One print mementos and Black Tie Transportation to their ceremony.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.