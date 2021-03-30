Local fans can enter to win a full gameday experience
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (March 29, 2021) – The Winston-Salem Dash and Lowes Foods have partnered to bring the full Truist Stadium gameday experience to a lucky Dash fan this spring. Fans can enter to win at wsdash.com or through Dash social media platforms.
The experience will include:
- Winston-Salem Dash Groundskeeper will mow and trim your yard, and if requested, will line yard for a Wiffleball game
- Picnic: Hot Dogs, Lowes Foods Sausages, Macaroni & Cheese, Lowes Foods Cake Squares, Pepsi Products, Primo Water, Foothills Beer and Childress Wine
- Player autographed Bolt’s Illustrated gameday programs
- Four game used baseballs (Foul Balls)
- Four Dash hats
- Four ticket vouchers for a 2021 Dash game
- Bolt and the team’s in-game promotions crew, The Dash Pack, will make an appearance to conduct a T-shirt Toss, a Dance-Off, and to lead the family in singing Take Me Out to the Ballgame
- Sparklers (To replicate post-game fireworks!)
“We are excited to bring our full gameday experience to one lucky fan’s backyard,” said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. “This is your chance to have your own personal Field of Dreams.”
The Winston-Salem Dash 2021 season will begin on Tuesday, May 4 against the Rome Braves.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 orvisit www.wsdash.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.