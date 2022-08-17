Current World No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov Accepts Main Draw Wild Card
(WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. AUG. 17, 2022) – Former world no. 3 Grigor Dimitrov has accepted a wild card into the singles main draw. Dimitrov currently sits at no. 18 in the Pepperstone ATP Tour rankings.
The 31-year-old has not visited the Piedmont Triad since the tournament’s first year in 2011, making a run into the fourth round.
“It’s great for Winston-Salem Open fans that we get the chance to welcome Grigor back. The tournament has grown so much since he was last here, and of course, so has Grigor. He was just outside the top 50 in 2011, and now he’s sitting inside the top 20. He’s enjoying quite a career, and we will enjoy being part of it in 2022,” says Tournament Director Jeff Ryan.
Dimitrov is the only Bulgarian champion in ATP Tour history with eight titles and more than 350 match wins to his name. He has advanced to the semifinals of three of the four major tournaments – the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.
Two more singles wild cards and two doubles wild card will be awarded.
Fans can purchase tickets and review the full player field at www.winstonsalemopen.com.
About the Winston-Salem Open
The Winston-Salem Open is an award-winning ATP World Tour 250 event and a 501(c)4 not-for-profit based in Winston-Salem, N.C. It hosts a 48-player draw in singles and 16 teams in doubles. The 2022 event will take place from August 20 through 27 at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex with prize money totaling more than $717,505. It serves as the men’s finale of the summer-long US Open Series during the week prior to the US Open. For more information and the latest updates, please visit any of the following resources:
About the US Open Series
The US Open Series serves as a true “regular season” of summer tennis in North America, linking WTA and ATP Tour tournaments to the US Open. Featuring a cohesive weekly viewing schedule, as well as comprehensive outreach and grassroots engagement initiatives, the Series serves as a vital platform to promote and grow the game of tennis in person and at home. Fans can follow along all summer as today’s top champions go head-to-head with tomorrow’s emerging stars, while each tournament engages its local community with a variety of programs geared toward showcasing and promoting the game to new and existing fans.
About The ATP
As a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the ATP Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and Pepperstone ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.
