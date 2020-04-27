National Football Foundation Chapter Has Awarded $730,000 in Scholarships in 29 years

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Gene Corrigan-Bradley Faircloth Triad Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame honored 33 Triad area football high school scholar-athletes Monday with a scholarship to use at the college of their choice.

The top award winners are Reagan High School’s Gabriel Hollingsworth and Dudley High School’s Kenan Moore. Hollingsworth will receive a scholarship in memory of legendary Bradley Faircloth, former Atlantic Coast Conference Associate Commissioner and Supervisor of Football Officials. Moore will receive a scholarship in memory of Rich Brenner, the former sports anchor with Fox 8 TV.

The scholarship recipients are chosen by their high schools for excellence in the classroom, in the community and on the football field. Including this year, the Corrigan-Faircloth Chapter has distributed $730,000 to 720 accomplished high school student-athletes.

The Chapter, now in its 29th year, is named for the former ACC Commissioner Gene Corrigan, and former ACC Associate Commissioner Bradley Faircloth.

The Corrigan-Faircloth Chapter annual banquet, which was scheduled for April 27, was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

The complete list of 2020 Corrigan-Faircloth Chapter scholarship winners in listed below. More information is available on the Chapter’s website: www.corriganfaircloth.org.

Kennel Barrett, T.W. Andrews

Michael Becker III, Northern Guilford

Clay Davis, Graham

Tyler Dishner, Western Alamance

Mekhi Fenner, Glenn

Jalen Ferguson, West Forsyth

Anthony Hairston, Northeast Guilford

Hunter Harrelson, Southern Alamance

Gabriel Hollingsworth, Reagan (Corrigan-Faircloth Scholarship Winner)

Greg Hunter, R.J. Reynolds

Carrington Jarrett, North Forsyth

Walter Kuhlenkamp, Southeast Guilford

Chris Lyle, Grimsley

Juwan Lyons, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy

Colby May, Eastern Alamance

Javon McCain, Western Guilford

Wesley Misenheimer, Ragsdale

Zachary Monette, Walkertown

D’Jay Mobley, Eastern Guilford

Kenan Moore, Dudley (Rich Brenner Scholarship Winner)

Barry Rountree, Atkins

Jerome Roy, Page

Todd Ryan, Carver

Lee Sales, Mount Tabor

Joshua Sheppard, Cummings

Raines Strader, Bishop McGuinness

Benjamin Stoneking, High Point Central

Miles Taylor, Southwest Guilford

Elijah Thomas, East Forsyth

Stephan Vega, Northwest Guilford

Darius Williams, Parkland

Jordan Williams, Smith

Korey Wright, Southern Guilford

