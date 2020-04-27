National Football Foundation Chapter Has Awarded $730,000 in Scholarships in 29 years
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Gene Corrigan-Bradley Faircloth Triad Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame honored 33 Triad area football high school scholar-athletes Monday with a scholarship to use at the college of their choice.
The top award winners are Reagan High School’s Gabriel Hollingsworth and Dudley High School’s Kenan Moore. Hollingsworth will receive a scholarship in memory of legendary Bradley Faircloth, former Atlantic Coast Conference Associate Commissioner and Supervisor of Football Officials. Moore will receive a scholarship in memory of Rich Brenner, the former sports anchor with Fox 8 TV.
The scholarship recipients are chosen by their high schools for excellence in the classroom, in the community and on the football field. Including this year, the Corrigan-Faircloth Chapter has distributed $730,000 to 720 accomplished high school student-athletes.
The Chapter, now in its 29th year, is named for the former ACC Commissioner Gene Corrigan, and former ACC Associate Commissioner Bradley Faircloth.
The Corrigan-Faircloth Chapter annual banquet, which was scheduled for April 27, was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.
The complete list of 2020 Corrigan-Faircloth Chapter scholarship winners in listed below. More information is available on the Chapter’s website: www.corriganfaircloth.org.
Kennel Barrett, T.W. Andrews
Michael Becker III, Northern Guilford
Clay Davis, Graham
Tyler Dishner, Western Alamance
Mekhi Fenner, Glenn
Jalen Ferguson, West Forsyth
Anthony Hairston, Northeast Guilford
Hunter Harrelson, Southern Alamance
Gabriel Hollingsworth, Reagan (Corrigan-Faircloth Scholarship Winner)
Greg Hunter, R.J. Reynolds
Carrington Jarrett, North Forsyth
Walter Kuhlenkamp, Southeast Guilford
Chris Lyle, Grimsley
Juwan Lyons, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy
Colby May, Eastern Alamance
Javon McCain, Western Guilford
Wesley Misenheimer, Ragsdale
Zachary Monette, Walkertown
D’Jay Mobley, Eastern Guilford
Kenan Moore, Dudley (Rich Brenner Scholarship Winner)
Barry Rountree, Atkins
Jerome Roy, Page
Todd Ryan, Carver
Lee Sales, Mount Tabor
Joshua Sheppard, Cummings
Raines Strader, Bishop McGuinness
Benjamin Stoneking, High Point Central
Miles Taylor, Southwest Guilford
Elijah Thomas, East Forsyth
Stephan Vega, Northwest Guilford
Darius Williams, Parkland
Jordan Williams, Smith
Korey Wright, Southern Guilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.