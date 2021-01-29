January 28, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled center Nick Richards from the Greensboro Swarm, the organization’s NBA G League affiliate.
Richards (7-0, 250) has appeared in four games for the Hornets this season. The Kingston, Jamaica, native was acquired by the Hornets via trade with the New Orleans Pelicans on November 19, 2020. The No. 42 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft came to Charlotte in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick. Richards played collegiately at University of Kentucky for three seasons (2017-20).
Greensboro’s updated roster is below.
2020-21 GREENSBORO SWARM ROSTER
NO.
NAME
POS.
HT
WT
DOB
PRIOR/COUNTRY
CLASSIFICATION
22
Vernon Carey Jr.
C
6-9
255
02/25/01
Duke/USA
Assignment
11
Keandre Cook
G
6-5
187
05/01/97
Missouri State/USA
Affiliate
30
Nate Darling*
G
6-5
200
08/30/98
Delaware/Canada
Two-Way
12
Javin DeLaurier
F
6-10
237
04/07/98
Duke/USA
Affiliate
13
Ahmed Hill
G
6-5
205
03/21/96
Virginia Tech/USA
Returning Rights
8
Ray McCallum
G
6-3
195
06/12/91
Detroit-Mercy/USA
Returning Rights
6
Jalen McDaniels
F/C
6-9
210
01/31/98
San Diego State/USA
Assignment
32
KJ McDaniels
F
6-7
230
02/09/93
Clemson/USA
Returning Rights
7
Grant Riller*
G
6-3
190
02/08/97
Charleston/USA
Two-Way
5
Jeff Roberson
F
6-6
215
08/20/96
Vanderbilt/USA
Returning Rights
25
Admiral Schofield
F
6-5
230
03/30/97
Tennessee/USA
Draft
2
Kobi Simmons
G
6-5
190
07/04/97
Arizona/USA
Returning Rights
20
Xavier Sneed
F
6-5
220
12/21/97
Kansas State/USA
Affiliate
1
Kahlil Whitney
F
6-6
210
01/08/01
Kentucky/USA
Affiliate
*Denotes Two-Way Player
About the Greensboro Swarm
The NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm will be one of 18 teams to participate in the 2020-21 NBA G League bubble. Teams will take to the court in February at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. The Swarm will play their fifth season in Greensboro in 2021-22, with home games held at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).
