January 28, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled center Nick Richards from the Greensboro Swarm, the organization’s NBA G League affiliate.  

Richards (7-0, 250) has appeared in four games for the Hornets this season. The Kingston, Jamaica, native was acquired by the Hornets via trade with the New Orleans Pelicans on November 19, 2020. The No. 42 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft came to Charlotte in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick. Richards played collegiately at University of Kentucky for three seasons (2017-20).  

Greensboro’s updated roster is below. 

2020-21 GREENSBORO SWARM ROSTER 

NO. 

NAME 

POS. 

HT 

WT 

DOB 

PRIOR/COUNTRY 

CLASSIFICATION 

22 

Vernon Carey Jr. 

6-9 

255 

02/25/01 

Duke/USA 

Assignment 

11 

Keandre Cook 

6-5 

187 

05/01/97 

Missouri State/USA 

Affiliate 

30 

Nate Darling* 

6-5 

200 

08/30/98 

Delaware/Canada 

Two-Way 

12 

Javin DeLaurier 

6-10 

237 

04/07/98 

Duke/USA 

Affiliate 

13 

Ahmed Hill 

6-5 

205 

03/21/96 

Virginia Tech/USA 

Returning Rights 

Ray McCallum 

6-3 

195 

06/12/91 

Detroit-Mercy/USA 

Returning Rights 

Jalen McDaniels 

F/C 

6-9 

210 

01/31/98 

San Diego State/USA 

Assignment 

32 

KJ McDaniels 

6-7 

230 

02/09/93 

Clemson/USA 

Returning Rights 

Grant Riller* 

6-3 

190 

02/08/97 

Charleston/USA 

Two-Way 

Jeff Roberson 

6-6 

215 

08/20/96 

Vanderbilt/USA 

Returning Rights 

25 

Admiral Schofield 

6-5 

230 

03/30/97 

Tennessee/USA 

Draft 

Kobi Simmons 

6-5 

190 

07/04/97 

Arizona/USA 

Returning Rights 

20 

Xavier Sneed 

6-5 

220 

12/21/97 

Kansas State/USA 

Affiliate 

Kahlil Whitney 

6-6 

210 

01/08/01 

Kentucky/USA 

Affiliate 

*Denotes Two-Way Player  

About the Greensboro Swarm 

The NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm will be one of 18 teams to participate in the 2020-21 NBA G League bubble. Teams will take to the court in February at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. The Swarm will play their fifth season in Greensboro in 2021-22, with home games held at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm). 

