Champion Golfer of the Year a Two-Time Winner of AJGA Wyndham Invitational
GREENSBORO, N.C. – When he was a junior golfer preparing to start his college-golf career, 2023 Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman won the Wyndham Championship’s American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) tournament twice, the tournament announced today. The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6, 2023 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
Two decades ago, Harman won the 2003 AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by Odyssey and then added a second title in 2004; Harman is the only multiple winner in tournament history. The Wyndham Invitational is a Major on the AJGA tour boasting one of the strongest fields in junior golf each year. Since the tournament’s inception in 2002, 107 junior golfers who played the Wyndham Invitational went onto reach the PGA TOUR also including 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler.
Harman won the 2023 Open Championship today at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, and he won it in dominating fashion taking the Claret Jug by six strokes over five golfers who tied for second including 2022 Wyndham Championship winner Tom Kim and FedExCup points leader Jon Rahm.
“That was quite a dominating performance by Brian Harman this week,” Wyndham Championship executive director Mark Brazil said. “It was his third PGA TOUR win, but becoming a major championship winner is a game changer in a golfer’s career. We certainly got a glimpse of his potential at our annual AJGA Major when he won back-to-back titles before he went on to play at the University of Georgia. We’re very proud of him, and I look forward to congratulating him in person when we see him next.”
