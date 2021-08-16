The Professional Girl Wrestling Association (PGWA) regrets to announce that the current PGWA Champion, Jennifer Thomas, has had to relinquish the title due to medical reasons, and on the recommendation of her doctors.
Thomas first won the belt on June 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA, when she defeated the then-currrent champion, Allie Parker. She went on to defend her belt more than a dozen times since, despite the long suspension of wrestling matches during the Coronovirus shutdown.
But during that time, Thomas had several nagging injuries which would either not heal properly, or else would grow more severe. Most recently, these medical issues required her to postpone several title defenses.
When the PGWA scheduled its upcoming live event in Mt. Airy, NC on September 25, 2021, Commissioner Susan Green declared that the title had to be represented on the show. In response, Jennifer undertook a new series of medical examinations, and after consultations with doctors, she very reluctantly accepted the fact that she is not presently at a level of physical conditioning that she believes to be necessary to successfully defend the belt.
As a result, Jennifer Thomas has informed Commissioner Green that she is voluntarily relinquishing the PGWA Championship. The title belt was delivered back to the PGWA booking office in North Carolina the following day by courier.
Commissioner Susan Green has released the following statement: "This is obviously not the way that any champion wants to end their reign. Jennifer Thomas has represented the PGWA with great distinction, and has proven to be one of the most popular wrestlers on our roster. And her participation with the PGWA is not ending...as soon as she is able, she promises to be back in our ring."
"Sadly, she is not the first wrestler who has had to give up our belt due to health reasons. ThunderKitty likewise had to step down as our Champion in 2018 on medical grounds. This only serves to underscore just how physically demanding the sport of professional wrestling is, and how grueling it can be on the bodies of wrestlers. It's something which I know all too well.*"
* [Note: In 1979, Green suffered a broken back and neck. After three years of recovery and extensive physical therapy, she returned to the sport and continued to compete for more than twenty years...eight of them as the PGWA Champion.]
The Commissioner continued: "We're proud of Jennifer for her tenure as our titleholder, and we wish her all of our support in her effort to rebound from her injuries, and I promise her that there will always be a place for her in the PGWA."
Due to the title vacancy, the match to determine the successor Champion will be held on September 25th between Kasey Fox and Elizabeth, who as the two most recent PGWA Rookies of the Year, had each received guaranteed title shots which both choose to invoke on this occasion. For further details about the event: LadySports.com.
